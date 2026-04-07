Action Over Excuses This Spring Season | Money Monday

Growth comes from planting, watering, and consistent effort - not just desire.

Hesitation prevents progress. Decide, commit, and take action to achieve goals.

Leverage your existing skills and talents to build success, even if you're shy.

Source: R1 Digital / Dave Anderson

Spring is often seen as a season of fresh starts, and financial expert Dave Anderson is encouraging people to use this time to take action on their dreams. During a recent Money Monday segment on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Anderson shared a powerful message about growth, responsibility, and moving from ideas to execution.

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According to Anderson, many people enjoy talking about success but hesitate when it comes to doing the work required to achieve it. He explained that growth does not just happen because of hope or desire. Instead, it requires planting, watering, and consistent effort, much like tending to a garden.

“People keep saying they want more money, more peace, more opportunity,” he said. “But they’re still sitting on ideas and waiting for the perfect moment. At some point, you have to stop romanticizing the dream and start respecting the work.”

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For those who feel stuck or unsure where to begin, Anderson believes hesitation can be costly. He described confusion and delay as expensive habits that prevent progress. While faith plays an important role, he stressed that faith alone cannot replace action.

“God can give you the vision, but you still have to execute,” he explained. “You can’t keep praying for overflow while ignoring the steps that will get you there.”

One of the most common questions people ask is where to start. Anderson offered simple but practical guidance. Instead of focusing on what they lack, he encouraged listeners to identify the skills and talents they already have. He suggested thinking about abilities such as teaching, coaching, creating, or encouraging others.

“God has already given you what you need,” he said. “You just need structure and growth. We plant where we are and build as we go. We’re not waiting for perfect.”

Anderson also addressed those who feel they are not naturally outgoing or confident enough to build a business or brand. He reassured listeners that success does not always require being in the spotlight. In today’s world, he noted, many people thrive behind the scenes through digital tools and creative solutions.

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Surprisingly, Anderson shared that he considers himself naturally shy. However, he learned to step forward when necessary and find confidence in the middle of uncertainty. He compared this mindset to standing in the eye of a storm, where everything around may feel chaotic, but staying steady allows progress to continue.

For Anderson, the key to success is making a decision and committing to it. Once a person decides to move forward, consistent action becomes easier.

“The decision is more important than anything,” he said. “Once you decide, you commit, and then you double down with action.”

As spring continues, Anderson hopes listeners will stop delaying their goals and begin building with purpose. His message serves as a reminder that growth is not about waiting for the right moment but about creating it through daily effort and determination.

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Action Over Excuses This Spring Season | Money Monday was originally published on getuperica.com