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Wawa to Open 3 New Locations in Indiana this Summer

Published on April 15, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
Indiana Wawa 5-22-25
Source: WISH-TV

STATEWIDE — Wawa, a popular convenience store chain, recently announced they plan to build over 70 new locations in Indiana in the coming years.

Three of those locations are scheduled to be opened up in Lafayette, Anderson, and Muncie this summer.

Over the next five to eight years, Wawa says they plan to build and open eight to 13 stores per year in Indiana.

Wawa opened up their first Indiana store in Daleville in May 2025.

The store is best known for their coffee, breakfast sandwiches, and specialty drinks, among other things.

Sheetz is another popular convenience store chain and a Wawa competitor. The company announced plans last week to open 100 new locations over the next decade.

Wawa to Open 3 New Locations in Indiana this Summer was originally published on wibc.com

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