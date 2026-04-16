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Signs of the Indy 500 Start Appearing Downtown

On Tuesday, IMS and IndyCar President Doug Boles and IndyCar driver Jack Harvey signed an Indy 500 graphic on the JW Marriott.

Published on April 16, 2026

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Indy 500
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — The 110th Indianapolis 500 is getting close, and you can already see signs of it around downtown.

On Tuesday, IMS and IndyCar President Doug Boles and IndyCar driver Jack Harvey signed an Indy 500 graphic on the JW Marriott.

Boles said the hotel has basically become a regular spot for big‑event displays. The Final Four logo was up recently, and now the Indy 500 design is in its place. He said it’s an easy way to tie the Speedway to downtown and show how often Indianapolis hosts major events.

Harvey said the run‑up to the race still feels special to him. He first raced in the Indy 500 in 2017 and expects to make his ninth start this May. He’s originally from England but has lived in Indiana for 13 years and jokes that he’s basically a Hoosier now.

Boles grew up in Indianapolis and said the race is a big part of the city’s identity. He said visitors often talk about how welcoming people are when they come for the event.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway holds more than 300,000 people, making the Indy 500 one of the biggest single‑day sporting events anywhere. Boles said its economic impact is larger than a Super Bowl — and Indianapolis gets it every year.

The 110th Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 24.

Signs of the Indy 500 Start Appearing Downtown was originally published on wibc.com

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