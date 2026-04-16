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Scholarship Helps Indianapolis Teen with Autism Achieve College...

Scholarship Helps Indianapolis Teen with Autism Achieve College Aspirations

An Indianapolis teenager with autism is taking a significant step toward his college dreams, thanks to a scholarship honoring the memory of another young man.

Published on April 16, 2026

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An Indianapolis teenager with autism is getting help pursuing his college dreams, thanks to a scholarship
Source: David Woods/Radio One

Scholarship Helps Indianapolis Teen with Autism Achieve College Aspirations

An Indianapolis teenager with autism is taking a significant step toward his college dreams, thanks to a scholarship honoring the memory of another young man.

The scholarship, created in memory of 16-year-old R.J. Williams, who tragically passed away in December, is helping to turn grief into hope for others.

R.J., who had autism, aspired to study engineering at Purdue University.

His family, determined to honor his legacy, established the RJ’s Legacy of Purpose and Protection Foundation.

Through this initiative, they aim to support students with autism in achieving their educational goals.

Recently, 19-year-old Hughie Baker, a senior at Lutheran High School, became the first recipient of the $10,000 scholarship.

Baker, who also has autism, plans to study sports media at the University of Indianapolis.

The scholarship was presented to him during a baseball game, where both his current and former teams came together to celebrate the moment and raise awareness about autism.

Baker, who has faced challenges like bullying, expressed gratitude for the support and encouragement.

His story resonated deeply with R.J.’s mother, Katania Williams, who said:

“With giving this scholarship to Hughie, he’s getting a chance to do something my son never got to do.”

Funded through community donations and a GoFundMe campaign, the scholarship is a testament to the power of turning loss into purpose.

The Williams family hopes to continue offering scholarships in the future, ensuring R.J.’s legacy lives on by empowering others to chase their dreams.

Scholarship Helps Indianapolis Teen with Autism Achieve College Aspirations was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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