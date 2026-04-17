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Fernando Mendoza Builds The Perfect NFL Quarterback

In the ever-evolving world of football analysis, Fernando Mendoza gives his take on building the ultimate NFL quarterback.

Published on April 17, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Peyton Manning's unparalleled football IQ and ability to call his own plays
  • Tom Brady's exceptional field vision, leadership, and in-game adjustments
  • Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes' incredible arm strength for deep passes
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
Source: CFP / Getty

Fernando Mendoza Builds The Perfect NFL Quarterback

In the ever-evolving world of football analysis, Fernando Mendoza gives his take on building the ultimate NFL quarterback.

In a video shared on social media by Sports Illustrated, Mendoza breaks down the traits that define greatness at the position, drawing from the skills of some of the most iconic players in NFL history.

With his sharp insights and passion for the game, Mendoza crafts a vision of a quarterback that blends intelligence, precision, power, and athleticism.

Here’s a closer look at how he pieces together this football masterpiece.

RELATED | Fernando Mendoza Is Planning To Not Attend The NFL Draft

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Football IQPeyton Manning

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills - NFL Preseason 2010
Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty

Mendoza describes Peyton Manning as a “sorcerer of the game.” Manning’s ability to approach the line of scrimmage and essentially call his own play for every single snap showcases his unparalleled understanding of the game and strategic brilliance.

Field VisionTom Brady

New England Patriots v New Orleans Saints
Source: Derick E. Hingle / Getty

Tom Brady is praised for his command of the field, leadership, and instincts. His ability to check plays and make adjustments on the fly demonstrates his exceptional field vision and situational awareness.

Arm StrengthJosh Allen or Patrick Mahomes

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Both Allen and Mahomes are recognized for their incredible arm strength, capable of launching deep passes with ease and precision.

Arm TalentAaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

When it comes to overall arm talent, Aaron Rodgers stands out. His ability to make difficult throws from various angles and his precision in tight windows make him a standout choice.

SizeJosh Allen

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Buffalo Bills v Denver Broncos
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Josh Allen is also highlighted for his size, which gives him a physical advantage on the field, allowing him to withstand hits and maintain durability.

MobilityLamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Mendoza compares Lamar Jackson’s mobility to his own, acknowledging Jackson’s unique ability to evade defenders and make plays with his legs, even though their mobility characteristics differ.

AccuracyDrew Brees

New Orleans Saints v Cincinnati Bengals
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Drew Brees is celebrated for his pinpoint accuracy, consistently delivering the ball exactly where it needs to be, making him the ideal choice for this trait.

This quarterback combines the best traits from some of the greatest players in NFL history, creating a truly unstoppable force on the field. Let me know if you’d like me to refine or expand on any of these descriptions!

Fernando Mendoza Builds The Perfect NFL Quarterback was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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