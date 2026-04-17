From the Sanctuary to the Stage: Deitrick Haddon's Vision for the Next Generation of Gospel

Gospel music is embracing creative freedom, blending inspirational messages with diverse sounds.

Haddon emphasizes the church choir as the ultimate training ground for gospel artists.

Haddon plans to release new music monthly, including collaborations with Melvin Crispell and Joshua Giles.

Source: Reach Media / other

When gospel music legend Deitrick Haddon stopped by The Nightly Spirit to chat with Darlene McCoy, the conversation was nothing short of a blessing. Fresh off a tour in Detroit, Haddon shared deep insights into his journey, the evolving sound of gospel music, and his heart for the next generation of believers. If you missed the broadcast, here is a look at the powerful highlights from their uplifting conversation.

Embracing Musical Freedom and Gospel’s Evolution

Haddon declared that he is currently operating in his prime, delivering the best music of his career. Reflecting on his journey since the 1990s, he expressed deep appreciation for the creative freedom artists have today. Whether blending inspirational messages with house music or hip-hop beats, Haddon loves that gospel music is no longer confined to a single sound. However, he also dropped a playful bombshell, hinting that he plans to retire from the industry in about ten years to make room for fresh voices.



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The Sanctuary as the Ultimate Training Ground

A major highlight of the interview was Haddon’s passionate advice for the next generation of gospel artists. He noted that many young singers try to skip the foundational “school of ministry” to chase stardom. For Haddon, true artistry is forged in the church choir and on the praise team. He emphasized that singing every Sunday teaches artists how to connect with the congregation, sustain their energy, and strike the perfect balance between high-quality performance and a genuine, spirit-filled anointing.

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Dropping the Anthem: “King of Glory”

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Fans of Haddon’s dynamic sound have plenty to celebrate with his new single, “King of Glory,” performed with the Hill City Collective. Haddon shared that while teaching the song during choir rehearsal, the room instantly transformed into a massive praise and dance party. Recognizing that undeniable energy, he knew it had to be the lead single. He plans to release a new song every month leading up to the highly anticipated full album drop.

Powerful Collaborations with Melvin Crispell and Joshua Giles

Haddon is keeping his collaborative spirit alive, announcing a midnight release of the track “Without Price” featuring the incredibly talented Melvin Crispell III. Beyond his own album, Haddon also discussed his powerful work with Prophet Joshua Giles. Their soul-stirring track, “Prophesy,” encourages believers to speak life over their own situations and trust God to back it up. That full collaborative project is expected to release around the Mantle event this July.

Deitrick Haddon continues to uplift our community through his unwavering faith and musical innovation. Keep your ears open for his new releases and continue to let his music inspire your daily walk.

From the Sanctuary to the Stage: Deitrick Haddon's Vision for the Next Generation of Gospel was originally published on blackamericaweb.com