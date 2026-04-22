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Historic Black Church in Indy Gains National Recognition

A cornerstone of faith, resilience, and community in Indianapolis is finally receiving the national recognition it deserves.

Published on April 22, 2026

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Church Service, South Africa
David Turnley

Historic Indianapolis Church Gains National Recognition After More Than a Century of Service

A cornerstone of faith, resilience, and community in Indianapolis is finally receiving the national recognition it deserves.

Saint John’s Missionary Baptist Church, one of the city’s oldest Black churches, has officially been added to the National Register of Historic Places. This honor highlights not only the church’s long history but also its lasting impact on generations of Indianapolis residents.

Founded more than a century ago by the influential pastor and civil rights leader Andrew J. Brown, Saint John’s has long stood as a beacon of hope and advocacy within the Black community.

Dr. Brown was known for his bold leadership, using the church as a platform to fight for equality, economic empowerment, and justice during some of the most defining moments in American history.

Today, that legacy continues under the leadership of Reagan Robinson, who is guiding the church into a new era while staying rooted in its historic foundation.

For more than 100 years, Saint John’s has been more than a place of worship.

It has served as a center for community impact through outreach programs, social justice advocacy, support for underserved families, and spiritual guidance across generations.

From the Civil Rights Movement to the challenges of today, the church has consistently remained on the front lines, addressing issues that affect the Black community both locally and across the nation.

Its inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places confirms what many in Indianapolis have known for decades. Saint John’s is not just a church. It is a living piece of history.

Under Reverend Robinson’s leadership, Saint John’s remains committed to addressing modern challenges such as economic inequality, education gaps, and community development. The church continues to grow while staying grounded in its mission to uplift and empower.

This recognition also creates new opportunities for preservation, ensuring that future generations can continue to learn from and experience the church’s legacy.

As Indianapolis celebrates this moment, Saint John’s stands as a powerful example of what it means to stay rooted in purpose while continuing to move forward with vision.

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