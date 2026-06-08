Exploring theories that James Earl Ray was set up as a scapegoat in a larger conspiracy.

Examining the FBI's surveillance of civil rights leaders and alleged ties to organized crime.

Discussing the power struggle and loss of control behind the assassination's impact on the movement.

Community Connection – June 8 2026 – Tina Cosby welcomes Dr. Thomas Brown to the show

Unraveling the Mysteries of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination

Fifty-eight years ago, on June 8, 1968, James Earl Ray was arrested in London for the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. The case remains one of the most infamous unsolved crimes in American history, with many questions still lingering about the circumstances surrounding King’s death. In this episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby and her guest, Dr. Tommy Brown, a civil rights leader and friend of King’s, delve into the complexities of the case and explore the theories surrounding Ray’s involvement.

As Dr. Brown notes, “I remember what people didn’t know about was at that time, SELC had energy, Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and along with the fact that the media did a surprise investigation. I was on my way to Tennessee, and I was in my car having visited some black colleges and was going to Memphis to recruit black students to United Negro colleges.” Dr. Brown’s personal connection to the case and his experiences during the civil rights movement provide a unique perspective on the events leading up to King’s assassination.

The conversation touches on the FBI’s involvement in the case, with Dr. Brown suggesting that Ray may have been part of a larger conspiracy. He notes, “I think it’s almost like he was put in witness protection to take the fall.” The idea that Ray was set up to take the blame for the assassination raises questions about the government’s involvement and the potential for a larger cover-up.

The episode also explores the role of the FBI in the civil rights movement, including their surveillance of King and other leaders. Dr. Brown shares his own experiences with the FBI, saying, “I was on my way to Tennessee, and I was in my car having visited some black colleges and was going to Memphis to recruit black students to United Negro colleges.” This personal connection to the case and the civil rights movement adds depth to the conversation.

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The discussion also delves into the topic of the FBI’s relationship with organized crime, with Dr. Brown mentioning the FBI’s alleged recruitment of the mafia to take out the Ku Klux Klan. This raises questions about the government’s willingness to work with unsavory characters to achieve their goals.

As the conversation comes to a close, Dr. Brown reflects on the significance of the case and its impact on the civil rights movement. He notes, “I think it’s a delusion of control. They hate that they lost control of us.” This statement highlights the underlying theme of the episode: the struggle for power and control in the face of social change.

This episode of Community Connection is a thought-provoking exploration of one of the most significant events in American history. With Dr. Brown’s personal insights and the conversation’s depth, listeners are left with more questions than answers. To hear more about the complexities of the case and the theories surrounding King’s assassination, tune in to the full episode.

Listen to the full episode on Community Connection to hear more about the case and its significance in American history.