Kirk Franklin honored for his enduring influence in expanding gospel music's reach across genres and cultures.

SoundExchange recognizes Franklin's status as one of the most-streamed creators in the organization's history.

Franklin credits supporters for helping carry gospel's message forward and thanks SoundExchange for advocating for artists.

Kirk Franklin Honored with SOUNDEXCHANGE

Hall of Fame Award

Contemporary gospel trailblazer Kirk Franklin has been inducted into the SoundExchange Hall of Fame, honoring his status as one of the most-streamed creators in the organization’s more than 20-year history of administering digital performance royalties.

SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe praised Franklin’s enduring impact, noting that his music has inspired generations and continues to elevate gospel music on a global scale. The recognition celebrates a career that has expanded the reach of inspirational music across culture and genres.

Franklin expressed gratitude for the honor, sharing that he is humbled to be included among the Hall of Fame’s distinguished honorees. He credited supporters of gospel music for helping carry its message forward and thanked SoundExchange for its ongoing advocacy on behalf of artists and creators.

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A member of SoundExchange’s network of nearly 600,000 creators, Franklin benefits from the organization’s extensive global partnerships, which span more than 90 agreements and cover the majority of the worldwide neighboring rights market.

The 20-time GRAMMY® Award winner continues to build momentum. His latest album, Father’s Day, earned a nomination for Best Gospel Album at the Grammy Awards, while his recent and upcoming appearances include the Rise and Rhythm Cruise, FamiLee Day in New Orleans, and the Gospel Garden event in London this August.

About Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin is a 20-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer whose influence spans more than three decades. Known for seamlessly blending gospel with R&B, hip-hop, and pop, Franklin has redefined contemporary gospel music and shaped modern culture.

His collaborations include work with artists such as Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, Justin Timberlake, and Demi Lovato. Beyond music, Franklin is dedicated to mentoring emerging talent through initiatives like Camp Lotus and supports charitable organizations including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Compassion International.

He also made history as the first artist to spend 100 weeks at No. 1 on a Billboard songwriters chart and continues to expand his reach through media ventures, including his SiriusXM channel and executive production credits across film and television.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the world’s largest neighboring rights organization, dedicated to ensuring music creators are compensated for their work. The organization has distributed more than $13 billion in digital performance royalties to over 800,000 artists and rights holders. As the sole entity designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects royalties from platforms such as Pandora, SiriusXM, and iHeartRadio, while maintaining a vast global network to support creators worldwide.