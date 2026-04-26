With a catalog of chart-topping hits including “I Trust You,” “I Believe,” “Nobody Like Jesus,” and “Trusting God” featuring Monica, Fortune adds another major milestone with his latest single, “In The Room.”

The powerful track has reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart and Mediabase Gospel Radio chart, marking yet another defining achievement in a career that continues to shape the sound and spirit of contemporary gospel.

Listen to "In The Room here

GRAMMY® Nominated, Stellar and Dove Award-winning Artist,

James Fortune Earns #1 Billboard and Mediabase

Gospel Airplay Chart Position With “In The Room”

GRAMMY®-nominated, Stellar and Dove Award–winning gospel artist James Fortune continues to solidify his place as one of the most impactful voices in modern gospel music. With a catalog of chart-topping hits including “I Trust You,” “I Believe,” “Nobody Like Jesus,” and “Trusting God” featuring Monica, Fortune adds another major milestone with his latest single, “In The Room.”

The powerful track has reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Gospel Airplay chart and Mediabase Gospel Radio chart, marking yet another defining achievement in a career that continues to shape the sound and spirit of contemporary gospel.

Fortune shared his gratitude for the song’s success, acknowledging the support of radio, collaborators, and listeners. He described the chart-topping moment as more than a milestone—calling it a testament to what happens when purpose and presence align.

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“In The Room” is an uplifting anthem centered on themes of favor, freedom, and divine presence. Written by Fortune alongside Bravis Cave, Carvena Jones, and David “DLo” Outing—who also produced the track—the song serves as the title track for his IN THE ROOM: Preluxe EP. The project is available across digital platforms via FIYAWORLD in partnership with Blacksmoke Music Worldwide.

Describing the heart behind the record, Fortune explains that the song is a reminder that when God’s presence enters a space, everything changes—bringing joy, peace, and favor without pursuit.

Industry leaders are also praising the record’s message. Felicia Allbritton, Program Director at WGOK 900 AM, highlighted the song as a powerful encouragement for listeners to deepen their relationship with God and embrace His presence.

Known for blending contemporary gospel with raw emotional honesty, James Fortune continues to create music that meets listeners where they are—offering healing, hope, and inspiration. With more than 10 No. 1 hits, numerous awards, and a global fanbase, he remains a driving force in expanding the reach of gospel and Christian music.

IN THE ROOM: Preluxe EP captures the essence of worship, resilience, and spiritual connection, while setting the stage for Fortune’s next chapter—reaffirming a timeless message: faith still works, and His presence still changes everything.

Take a listen here