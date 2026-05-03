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Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on May 2, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • The SNLG Song of the Night is a feature of songs yet to air on the praise playlist.
  • Founded in 1988 by James C. Chambers, the Chicago Mass Choir is a renowned gospel ensemble celebrated for its traditional sound and high-energy performances
  • Another Classic by the Chicago Mass Choir is also in post.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

About the Chicago Mass Choir

32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show

Founded in 1988 by James C. Chambers, the Chicago Mass Choir is a renowned gospel ensemble celebrated for its traditional sound and high-energy performances. Led by Dr. Feranda Williamson since 1994, the group has earned Grammy, Dove, and Stellar Award nominations while building an international following.

With more than 15 Billboard-charting albums—including Calling on You, Live in Nashville, and My Soul Says Yes—the choir has remained a staple of the Chicago gospel scene. Known for blending classic gospel roots with contemporary energy, the Chicago Mass Choir continues to inspire audiences with its powerful unity and enduring message of faith

Here’s classic by the Chicago Mass Choir. Remember they’ll be in Indy May 31st

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