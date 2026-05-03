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More Gospel Stars Join How Sweet the Sound

Kierra Sheard, JJ Hairston, Jekalyn Carr & More Join How Sweet the Sound

More Gospel Stars Join How Sweet the Sound

Published on May 3, 2026

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  • Kierra Sheard, JJ Hairston, Jekalyn Carr & More Join How Sweet the Sound
  • The highly anticipated event will feature standout performances from singers, choirs, dancers, and spoken-word artists representing communities across the nation.
  • Tickets and additional details are available at howsweetthesound.com. Here's some highlights of last year's show.

Kierra Sheard, JJ Hairston, Jekalyn Carr & More Join How Sweet the Sound

Kierra Sheard hang on

How Sweet The Sound (HSTS), widely recognized as America’s premier gospel music competition, returns to Washington, D.C. on May 30, 2026. The highly anticipated event will feature standout performances from singers, choirs, dancers, and spoken-word artists representing communities across the nation.

JJ Hairston

Radio One D.C.

Designed to spotlight talent from underserved areas, the competition spans multiple categories and places a special emphasis on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), celebrating creativity, heritage, and cultural expression.

Jekalyn Carr

With appearances from renowned judges and performers—including Grammy and Stellar Award winners—the evening promises an unforgettable celebration of Black excellence and cultural legacy. Tickets and additional details are available at howsweetthesound.com.

Here are highlights of last year’s How Sweet the Sound

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