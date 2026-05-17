Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz Release Powerful Mother’s Day Anthem

Released in celebration of Mother’s Day, the emotionally charged track serves as a powerful tribute to the love, sacrifice, and unwavering strength of mothers around the world.

Jevon teams up with Zacardi Cortez and Gaz Money to deliver a moving anthem that highlights the priceless value of a mother’s presence and the sacrifices often made behind the scenes

Watch the video to "You Only Get One featuring Zacardi Cortez & Gaz money

Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz

Release Powerful Mother’s Day Anthem Honoring

Mother’s Everywhere

Jevon Dewand and The Trap Starz are honoring mothers everywhere with the release of their heartfelt new single, “You Only Get One.” Released in celebration of Mother’s Day, the emotionally charged track serves as a powerful tribute to the love, sacrifice, and unwavering strength of mothers around the world.

Blending soulful emotion with inspiring production, Jevon teams up with Zacardi Cortez and Gaz Money to deliver a moving anthem that highlights the priceless value of a mother’s presence and the sacrifices often made behind the scenes.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Jevon shared that the record was created as a reminder to appreciate mothers while they are still here to receive their flowers. He described mothers as “real-life superheroes” who carry life’s challenges with grace while continuing to love unconditionally.

With heartfelt lyrics and powerful storytelling, “You Only Get One” encourages listeners to reflect on the importance of maternal love not only during Mother’s Day, but every day of the year. The uplifting single is expected to resonate deeply with audiences and become a lasting anthem celebrating motherhood in all its forms.

“You Only Get One” became available on all major streaming platforms beginning May 8, alongside the release of the official music video.

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Watch the video here