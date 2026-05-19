Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Help Willie Moore Jr head to the Stellars!

The Stellar Awards and its academy (SAGMA) continue to pay tribute to Gospel radio’s role in the delivery of Gospel music by acknowledging some of the syndicated gospel show’s that have helped foster the steady increase in the appetite for inspirational music. If you are a member of the Flat Out Family and enjoy the Willie Moore Jr. Show, submit your vote below!

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Vote The Willie Moore Jr. Show for a Stellar Award! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com