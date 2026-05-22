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IMPD: Arrest Made After Possible Shots Fired at Officers

IMPD: Arrests Made After Possible Shots Fired at Officers

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on the south side of Indianapolis.

Published on May 22, 2026

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IMPD arrest
Source: IMPD

Update: Three people have been taken into custody after police said someone fired shots during a pursuit with officers.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers assisted the Carmel and Plainfield Police Departments with investigating multiple vehicle break-ins and gun thefts.

IMPD arrested one person connected to the investigation during a traffic stop. The other two suspects were later caught and arrested after trying to run from police.

According to IMPD, one of the suspects fired at least one shot, but it’s still unclear if it was in the direction of officers. No shots were fired by police at any point.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police made an arrest after shots were possibly fired at officers on the city’s south side.

IMPD said the incident happened at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of East Palmer Street and East Morris Street. People were also asked to avoid the area of South East Street and National Avenue because of an “active investigation.”

Police searched that area using drones and K9 units. Officers believe a suspect had possibly fired shots at them.

The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, but a suspect is in custody, according to IMPD.

No other details about the incident have been shared.

IMPD: Arrests Made After Possible Shots Fired at Officers was originally published on wibc.com

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