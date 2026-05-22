Beech Grove Leadership Program Offers Elite Training for Teens

Source: IYLA / The Indianapolis Youth Leadership Academy

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — As communities come up with different ways of giving young people positive direction, one local organization is stepping up to provide free, top-tier leadership development for the next generation of Hoosier leaders.

The Indianapolis Youth Leadership Academy (IYLA) has announced its upcoming 2026 session will take place at Beech Grove High School from June 8th to June 12th. Running daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the intensive, five-day program is designed for young men and women ages 15 to 18 who want to build a lifelong foundation for success.

“This is not a summer camp or any other type of social activity,” emphasized Don Bender, Executive Director and Co-Founder of the IYLA. “This is training that builds a lifelong foundation to lead and mentor others.”

A Foundation Built on Professional Expertise

Bender, a former police officer whose career included running the Police Athletic League (PAL) Club and handling juvenile investigations, founded the academy out of a deep concern for the future of young people. His passion for leadership sparked over 50 years ago during Army basic training and was refined over three decades of studying under Bill Westfall, the primary instructor for Indianapolis’ adult leadership programs.

Recognizing that elite leadership concepts could benefit teenagers just as much as adults, Bender launched the youth academy. Today, the program features highly qualified, professional instructors with backgrounds in public education and certified programs like the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, including a doctoral candidate.

“No matter where we go in the future, our future humanity depends on leadership,” Bender said. “No matter what form of technology we gain in the future, it’s going to be individuals who guide, mentor, and train others to get that technology out and use it correctly.”

While corporations routinely pay hundreds of dollars for the exact same curriculum, the IYLA is completely tuition-free for students, funded entirely through donations and grants. The academy provides all necessary materials—including a comprehensive reference binder meant to guide students through a lifetime of leadership growth—and daily lunches at no cost. Students who complete the session also earn credit for 45 hours of in-service academic training.

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The curriculum dives into leadership as both an “art and a science,” featuring specialized behavioral and analytical tools:

DISC Training: Helps students analyze and understand their own personalities so they can adapt their communication styles to lead others effectively.

Critical Thinking: Teaches teenagers how to separate objective facts from widespread misinformation to make sound, ethical choices.

Peer Mentorship: Focuses on personal motivation, achievement, and learning how to choose and mentor peers.

The academy’s foundational motto is “Leadership in Service to Others.” According to its mission statement, the IYLA exists to provide public servant leadership instruction, character development, mentorship, and a solid framework for ethical decision-making.

Because the program does not offer overnight facilities, it primarily targets high schoolers in Marion County and its surrounding counties who can commute to the Beech Grove location daily. The academy works directly with local high school guidance counselors to secure student recommendations, and it recently solidified a community alliance with Beech Grove Drug Free.

Bender noted that while they would love to expand to fall, spring, or winter break sessions, funding limits them to just one class per year.



“We are only limited by the dollar,” Bender shared. “Our funding has allowed us to do one class each year. We would love to expand, get more instructors, have a fall class, have a fall break class, a spring break class… to reach out to even more young people.”

The application process requires no high GPA or prior accolades. The only prerequisites for acceptance are a basic high school level learning ability, a positive attitude, a strong work ethic, and a genuine desire to succeed.

With the June 8th start date quickly approaching, a few seats remain open for the 2026 cohort. Interested parents and students are highly encouraged to visit indyyouthleadership.com to read testimonials from past graduates, view their core values, and submit a registration application before the roster fills up.

Beech Grove Leadership Program Offers Elite Training for Teens was originally published on wibc.com