Listen Live
Close
Local

Police: Career Criminal Evansville Man Gets 20 Years in Federal Prison

“This defendant’s long history of violent crime and his attempt to draw a firearm on officers underscore exactly why federal firearm laws exist," said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Tom Wheeler

Published on May 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

EVANSVILLE, Ind.–A man who police are calling a career criminal was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to draw a gun on detectives, drug possession, and intent to distribute heroin.

The Department of Justice says 36-year-old Binnie Bryant of Evansville pled guilty to possession of a firarm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court documents say that in 2024, detectives with the Evansville Police Department found a social media video showing Bryant displaying two semi-automatic pistols.

“Bryant is prohibited under federal law from possessing any firearm due to an extensive history of felony convictions, including two counts of armed robbery, four counts of criminal recklessness, two counts of intimidation, failure to register as a sex offender, trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate, residential entry, dealing marijuana with a prior drug conviction, resisting law enforcement, and battery against a public safety officer,” said the Department of Justice in a Thursday afternoon news release.

On January 23, 2024, police say Bryant was approached by detectives and he ran away from them and reached for a Glock pistol before being disarmed. He was found in possession of heroin, THC, and digital scales.

In recorded jail calls from the Vanderburgh County Corrections Complex, Braynt admitted to a woman that he fled because he knew he was illegally carrying a firearm. He further stated that he “tried to pull my s**t out and get to dumpin on thy ass on god.” Dumping is a common street term meaning to shoot at someone.

“This defendant’s long history of violent crime and his attempt to draw a firearm on officers underscore exactly why federal firearm laws exist. When individuals with violent felony records continue to arm themselves, we will act decisively,” said Tom Wheeler, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “This sentence makes clear that those who threaten our community and the officers who protect it will be held fully accountable.”

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Police: Career Criminal Evansville Man Gets 20 Years in Federal Prison was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
5 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top-Selling Jerseys Since 2024 | Caitlin Clark Amongst Men

Local  |  @PersiaNicole

U.S. Redirects Some International Flights to Dulles for Ebola Screening

all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Beech Grove Leadership Program Offers Elite Training for Teens

Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Barack and Michelle Obama, Lionel Richie & Others Featured in Earth, Wind & Fire Doc

Local  |  John Herrick

Governor Braun Discusses Data Centers, China at Event in Elkhart

Local  |  John Herrick

Police: Career Criminal Evansville Man Gets 20 Years in Federal Prison

Local  |  Staff

IMPD: Arrests Made After Possible Shots Fired at Officers

11:02
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Tasha Page-Lockhart Shares Miracle Baby News and New Music

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – May 21, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and Danny Bridges on Sports

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close