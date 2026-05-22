Tracking student progress and providing interventions boosts graduation rate from 73% to 94%.

Balancing high expectations with a supportive environment motivates students to succeed.

Engaging parents and developing future leaders are crucial for student and community growth.

Community Connection – May 22 2026 – Tina Cosby w Contributing Analyst James Patterson and Principal Goerge Washington High School Dr Stan Law

A Community Connection: Celebrating Success and Overcoming Challenges

In a heartwarming episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby shines a spotlight on the remarkable story of George Washington High School’s Principal, Dr. Stan Law. With a graduation rate that has soared from approximately 73% to a staggering 94%, Dr. Law’s leadership and dedication have made a profound impact on the school and its students.

As Dr. Law shares, “It’s about high expectations, and it’s about getting the right people on the bus, maybe removing some off the bus, moving things around. But really, we have a system. When we have a system where we contract kids regularly daily, we have interventions where we can plug into that student’s lives or that family’s lives to help remove the barriers.”

Dr. Law’s approach is centered around creating a supportive environment where students feel safe, challenged, and motivated to succeed. He emphasizes the importance of tracking students’ progress, providing interventions, and plugging in supports to help them overcome barriers. This multifaceted approach has led to remarkable results, with George Washington High School being named a 2022 School of Promise by the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.

The episode also delves into the challenges faced by Dr. Law and his team, including the impact of technology on students’ behavior and academic performance. Dr. Law notes, “We have rules in place, and we just have to hold tight to that. And it’s a challenge, and it’s going to be a big challenge next year with bail to bail, that is, when they get off that bus, cell phones have to be away.”

The conversation also touches on the importance of parental involvement and the need to convince students that they have the potential to succeed, regardless of their zip code or background. Dr. Law shares, “We want to make sure that they understand that it’s hard work, that learning is hard work, and that takes discipline, it takes consistency, it takes vulnerability, it takes trust, it takes relationships.”

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Throughout the episode, Tina Cosby and Dr. Law engage in a thoughtful and inspiring conversation that highlights the importance of community, leadership, and the power of education. As Dr. Law emphasizes, “We want to make sure that when our kids graduate, we’re developing future leaders through our college and career readiness and experiences so that when they go out into the market, they are productive and competitive in the global market.”

This episode of Community Connection is a must-listen for anyone interested in education, leadership, and community development. With its inspiring story, thought-provoking discussion, and practical advice, it’s a valuable resource for educators, parents, and anyone looking to make a positive impact in their community. So, tune in and be inspired by the remarkable story of Dr. Stan Law and the George Washington High School community.