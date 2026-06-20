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The annual event will recognize the creators of the 25 most-performed gospel songs in the United States and celebrate excellence in gospel songwriting and publishing.

A highlight of the ceremony will be the presentation of the prestigious BMI Impact Award

BMI will also announce its 2026 Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Songwriter of the Year, and Gospel Publisher of the Year honors.

Kierra Sheard to Receive BMI Impact Award at

2026 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

Kierra Sheard to Receive BMI Impact Award at 2026 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

BMI will honor the songwriters, producers, publishers, and creatives behind the year’s most impactful gospel music during the 2026 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards on Tuesday, July 21, at BMI’s Nashville headquarters. The annual event will recognize the creators of the 25 most-performed gospel songs in the United States and celebrate excellence in gospel songwriting and publishing.

A highlight of the ceremony will be the presentation of the prestigious BMI Impact Award to acclaimed gospel artist, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur Kierra Sheard. The award recognizes her outstanding contributions to gospel music and her continued influence on the genre’s future.

The private event will be hosted by BMI CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton, who praised Sheard’s lasting impact on gospel music.

“Kierra Sheard is one of the most influential and dynamic voices in gospel music today,” said Brewton. “Through her exceptional talents and commitment to inspiring others, Kierra continues to shape the genre and impact audiences around the world. It’s a privilege to recognize her remarkable achievements and contributions to gospel music.”

Born into gospel music royalty as the daughter of Grammy Award-winning singer and pastor Karen Clark Sheard and Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Sr., Kierra Sheard has successfully built her own celebrated career while honoring her family’s rich musical legacy. Since the release of her debut album I Owe You in 2004, she has become one of gospel music’s most recognizable voices, known for blending traditional gospel with contemporary R&B influences.

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Over the course of her career, Sheard has released multiple chart-topping albums and singles, including five No. 1 projects on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart. Her critically acclaimed 2020 album KIERRA further solidified her place among gospel music’s elite and showcased her versatility as both an artist and songwriter.

A highly decorated performer, Sheard has earned four GRAMMY Award nominations, seven Stellar Awards, three Dove Awards, and four BMI Awards. In 2022, she was named BMI Gospel Songwriter of the Year, recognizing her excellence in songwriting and creative achievement.

During the ceremony, BMI will also announce its 2026 Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Songwriter of the Year, and Gospel Publisher of the Year honors.