Listen Live
Close
all news

Kierra Sheard to Receive BMI Impact Award

Kierra Sheard to Receive BMI Award at Ceremony

Published on June 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

https://praiseindy.com/category/virtual-vacation-bible-school/
Join Praise for Virtual Bible School 2026, June 14-July 19, with a 6-week experience of faith and growth.
Praise Indy Text Club
  • The annual event will recognize the creators of the 25 most-performed gospel songs in the United States and celebrate excellence in gospel songwriting and publishing.
  • A highlight of the ceremony will be the presentation of the prestigious BMI Impact Award
  • BMI will also announce its 2026 Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Songwriter of the Year, and Gospel Publisher of the Year honors.

Kierra Sheard to Receive BMI Impact Award at

2026 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

Kierra Sheard hang on

Kierra Sheard to Receive BMI Impact Award at 2026 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards

BMI will honor the songwriters, producers, publishers, and creatives behind the year’s most impactful gospel music during the 2026 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards on Tuesday, July 21, at BMI’s Nashville headquarters. The annual event will recognize the creators of the 25 most-performed gospel songs in the United States and celebrate excellence in gospel songwriting and publishing.

A highlight of the ceremony will be the presentation of the prestigious BMI Impact Award to acclaimed gospel artist, songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur Kierra Sheard. The award recognizes her outstanding contributions to gospel music and her continued influence on the genre’s future.

Kierra Sheard - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

The private event will be hosted by BMI CEO Mike O’Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton, who praised Sheard’s lasting impact on gospel music.

“Kierra Sheard is one of the most influential and dynamic voices in gospel music today,” said Brewton. “Through her exceptional talents and commitment to inspiring others, Kierra continues to shape the genre and impact audiences around the world. It’s a privilege to recognize her remarkable achievements and contributions to gospel music.”

Born into gospel music royalty as the daughter of Grammy Award-winning singer and pastor Karen Clark Sheard and Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Sr., Kierra Sheard has successfully built her own celebrated career while honoring her family’s rich musical legacy. Since the release of her debut album I Owe You in 2004, she has become one of gospel music’s most recognizable voices, known for blending traditional gospel with contemporary R&B influences.

Over the course of her career, Sheard has released multiple chart-topping albums and singles, including five No. 1 projects on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart. Her critically acclaimed 2020 album KIERRA further solidified her place among gospel music’s elite and showcased her versatility as both an artist and songwriter.

A highly decorated performer, Sheard has earned four GRAMMY Award nominations, seven Stellar Awards, three Dove Awards, and four BMI Awards. In 2022, she was named BMI Gospel Songwriter of the Year, recognizing her excellence in songwriting and creative achievement.

During the ceremony, BMI will also announce its 2026 Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Songwriter of the Year, and Gospel Publisher of the Year honors.

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Black Music Month Asset
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Kierra Sheard
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Kierra Sheard to Receive BMI Impact Award

Crime  |  Zack Linly

14-Year-Old Arrested In Armed Robbery Of Kids' Lemonade Stand

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – June 18, 2026 – Tina Cosby discusses more Juneteenth History and Celebrations with guests

Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Michelle Obama's Skirt Moved Obama To Tears

Entertainment  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Will Feature Stevie Wonder & Common

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Marion County Prosecutor’s Office Hosted a Second Chance Workshop

Local  |  Staff

Man, Woman Found Dead Inside Morgan County Home

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Indianapolis CA$H 5 Ticket Hits $1.57 Million Jackpot

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – June 17 2026 – Tina Cosby w Indianapolis Attorney Fay Williams, Galveston, TX, native, Community and Civil Rights Leader, Author, Historian

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close