Supreme Court upheld ban on transgender athletes in high school and college sports

Fourteenth Amendment citizenship ruling seen as halting President's immigration agenda

Democratic Socialists' rise shakes up Democratic party, prompting calls for new party

Community Connection – July 1 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and Contributing Analyst James Patterson

Heat Wave, Supreme Court Rulings, and Community Connection

As the heat wave continues to scorch the country, this week’s episode of Community Connection delves into the latest Supreme Court rulings and their impact on our society. Host Tina Cosby is joined by her co-hosts James and Eric, as they discuss the recent decisions and their far-reaching consequences.

One of the most significant rulings was the decision on immigration, which found that people born in the United States are automatic citizens based on the Fourteenth Amendment. James notes, “I was heartened by the Supreme Court ruling on immigration, which found that people born here are citizens based on the Fourteenth Amendment. Although there was a narrow ruling five to four, I think it puts a real halt to the president’s agenda.”

However, not all rulings were favorable. The Supreme Court also upheld two states’ rules that female transgender athletes cannot participate in sports in high schools and colleges. James expresses his disappointment, saying, “I don’t understand why the Court took this up. It’s less than one percent of the population that this applies to, and yet the Court’s time and resources were taken up with it.”

The conversation also touches on the topic of the Constitution and its relevance to modern society. Larry shares his insights on the Fourteenth Amendment, stating, “The Fourteenth Amendment is nothing for persons of African descent whose ancestors were imported into this country as slaves and sold as slaves. That’s the language Justice Taney used in his decision before the war.”

The episode also explores the impact of the Democratic Socialists’ rise in popularity, particularly in New York, Colorado, and other states. Tina notes, “I think it’s good that something is shaking up the Democrats. They can’t continue to be in the same old box.” James adds, “I think it’s interesting that James Carville, the Democratic strategist, is telling people to start their own party because they’re not electable in a general election.”

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The conversation also veers into a discussion about the importance of voting and civic engagement. Jeff shares his thoughts on the importance of voting, saying, “We get caught up in voting for stuff that’s not for our financial wallet because we’re worried about whether a transgender person is running in a race.” He emphasizes the need for people to prioritize their own interests and well-being.

In addition to these thought-provoking discussions, the episode also highlights the work of individuals making a positive impact in their communities. Swift shares his passion for his podcast, God’s God, which aims to provide a platform for people to share their stories and experiences. He notes, “I want to bring people on to help people, whether it’s mentally, physically, or emotionally.”

The episode concludes with a discussion about the heat wave and its impact on the community. James reminds listeners to stay cool and hydrated, especially during the hot summer days.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about these topics and the conversations that unfold.