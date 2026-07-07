US team soundly beaten in World Cup match, with controversy over star player's suspension.

City-Council proposes wheel tax to fund infrastructure, but mayor has concerns.

IB Summer Celebration Health Fair to address high maternal mortality, importance of doulas for Black women.

Community Connection – July 7 2026 – Tina Cosby welcomes City Council President Maggie Lewis and guests

The World Cup, Politics, and Community Connection

Is the world of sports, politics, and community service colliding in unexpected ways? This week on Community Connection, host Tina Cosby delves into the latest news and updates from the City-County Council, the upcoming IB Summer Celebration Health Fair, and more.

The episode starts with a discussion about the recent World Cup match between the US and Belgium, where the US team was “woefully overmatched” and “soundly beaten.” The host shares her thoughts on the game, saying, “Watching that match last night was almost painful.” She also touches on the controversy surrounding the team’s star player, Balligan, who was suspended due to a red card, and how President Trump’s involvement in the situation may have influenced the outcome.

Moving on to local news, Tina Cosby discusses the City-County Council’s recent meeting, where a proposal to impose a wheel tax on vehicles was passed with a 14-10 vote. The tax aims to raise funds for road maintenance and infrastructure, but the mayor has expressed concerns about the measure. According to Tina Cosby, “The mayor has ten days to make his decision, and we’ll wait and hear from him and his team regarding what happens next.”

The host also chats with Tammi Carter, a consultant and developer, and Dr. Nicole Carey, the founder and executive director of Cradle Indie, about the upcoming IB Summer Celebration Health Fair. The event, now known as the IBE Summer Celebration Health Fair, will take place from July 16th to 19th and will feature a variety of health screenings, workshops, and activities. Dr. Carrey emphasizes the importance of mental health, saying, “Up to 90% of urban Black women experience some sort of trauma in their lives, and the third of those women have the symptoms or indicators of PTSD.”

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The episode also touches on the topic of doulas, who provide emotional, physical, and mental support to expectant mothers and new parents. Dr. Carrey shares, “A doula is a support person who can help you create a birth plan, help you prepare for your birth journey, and help you design the journey that you want to go on.” The host and guests discuss the importance of doulas in reducing the high maternal mortality rate in Indiana, particularly among African American women.

Throughout the episode, Tina Cosby engages in lively discussions with her guests and shares her thoughts on various topics, from politics to community service. She encourages listeners to tune in to the full episode to learn more about the IB Summer Celebration Health Fair, the City-County Council’s proposal, and the importance of doulas in the community.

Listen to the full episode of Community Connection to hear more about these topics and get a deeper understanding of the issues affecting our community.