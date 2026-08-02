T.D. Jakes Foundation Opens Access for Grant Funding

Foundation opens access up to 1.5 million in grant funding

up to $1.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations making a measurable difference in communities across the country.

eligible nonprofits nationwide can apply through an open application process, expanding access to funding and strategic partnerships.

T.D. Jakes Foundation

Opens Access to Up to $1.5 Million in Grant Funding

Through the T7 Summit Presented by Wells Fargo

T.D. Jakes Foundation Launches T7 Summit to Empower Leaders and Strengthen Communities

The T.D. Jakes Foundation is bringing together influential leaders in business, media, technology, and community impact for the inaugural T7 Summit, a national event designed to inspire collaboration, innovation, and transformational leadership.

Chairman T.D. Jakes will be joined by an impressive lineup of speakers, including Van Jones, Shaunie Henderson, MC Lyte, Damola Adamolekun, and Morgan DeBaun, as they discuss the future of leadership and strategies for creating lasting social impact.

A major highlight of the summit is the T.D. Jakes Foundation Social Impact Grant Challenge, which will award up to $1.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations making a measurable difference in communities across the country. For the first time, eligible nonprofits nationwide can apply through an open application process, expanding access to funding and strategic partnerships.

The summit will also introduce the TDJF Social Impact Certificate Program, an immersive leadership initiative that will equip nonprofit executives, educators, board members, and community leaders with practical training in fundraising, governance, technology, sustainability, innovation, and organizational leadership.

“T7 is about access,” said Kelley Cornish, President and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation. “We’re creating new opportunities for organizations to connect with funding, education, partnerships, and resources that can strengthen the communities they serve.”

In addition to keynote sessions and leadership training, attendees will participate in interactive workshops and networking opportunities focused on artificial intelligence, workforce development, wealth building, wellness, fundraising, and community transformation.

Registration for the T7 Summit is now open.