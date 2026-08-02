Listen Live
Close
all news

T.D. Jakes Foundation Opens Access for Grant Funding

T.D. Jakes Foundation Opens Access to Up to $1.5 Million in Grant Funding

Published on August 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
  • Foundation opens access up to 1.5 million in grant funding
  • up to $1.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations making a measurable difference in communities across the country.
  • eligible nonprofits nationwide can apply through an open application process, expanding access to funding and strategic partnerships.

T.D. Jakes Foundation

Opens Access to Up to $1.5 Million in Grant Funding

Through the T7 Summit Presented by Wells Fargo

New Diploma Requirements

T.D. Jakes Foundation Launches T7 Summit to Empower Leaders and Strengthen Communities

The T.D. Jakes Foundation is bringing together influential leaders in business, media, technology, and community impact for the inaugural T7 Summit, a national event designed to inspire collaboration, innovation, and transformational leadership.

Chairman T.D. Jakes will be joined by an impressive lineup of speakers, including Van Jones, Shaunie Henderson, MC Lyte, Damola Adamolekun, and Morgan DeBaun, as they discuss the future of leadership and strategies for creating lasting social impact.

A major highlight of the summit is the T.D. Jakes Foundation Social Impact Grant Challenge, which will award up to $1.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations making a measurable difference in communities across the country. For the first time, eligible nonprofits nationwide can apply through an open application process, expanding access to funding and strategic partnerships.

The summit will also introduce the TDJF Social Impact Certificate Program, an immersive leadership initiative that will equip nonprofit executives, educators, board members, and community leaders with practical training in fundraising, governance, technology, sustainability, innovation, and organizational leadership.

“T7 is about access,” said Kelley Cornish, President and CEO of the T.D. Jakes Foundation. “We’re creating new opportunities for organizations to connect with funding, education, partnerships, and resources that can strengthen the communities they serve.”

In addition to keynote sessions and leadership training, attendees will participate in interactive workshops and networking opportunities focused on artificial intelligence, workforce development, wealth building, wellness, fundraising, and community transformation.

Registration for the T7 Summit is now open.

More from Praise Indy
Recent
Bishop TD Jakes
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

T.D. Jakes Foundation Opens Access for Grant Funding

Comments
A woman with curly hair performing on stage, holding a microphone and smiling.
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

GMA Announces Nominees For the 57th Annual Dove Awards

Comments
Women's Empowerment - Hezekiah Walker
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Comments
Sheila E. in concert...
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 Announced

Comments
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – July 22, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Cathy Hughes Founder & Chair of Urban One

Comments
Crime  |  Zack Linly

A DNA Test Proves Her White Teacher Raped And Impregnated Her, But The Law Says It’s Too Late For Justice

Comments
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – July 31, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and producer Eric G.

Comments
Crime  |  Joe Jurado

Black Teenager Joniah Walker Found Alive After Being Missing For 4 Years

Comments
5 Items
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: The State of Black America to a Father-Led Movement & More

Comments
Local  |  Mark Garrison

CMPD Officer Arrested For Misusing Traffic Camera

Comments

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close