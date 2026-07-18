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Lecrae Wins Dr. Bobby Jones Award

Lecrae Wins Dr. Bobby Jones Award at 2026 BET Awards

Published on July 18, 2026

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  • Lecrae takes home Dr. Bobby Jones Award
  • The 2026 BET Awards aired live on Sunday, June 28
  • See Lecrae's latest video to "Headphones"

Lecrae Wins Dr. Bobby Jones Award at 2026 BET Awards

LeCrae

Lecrae Scores Fourth BET Award with “Headphones”

The 2026 BET Awards aired live on Sunday, June 28, celebrating outstanding achievements across music, entertainment, and culture—including honoring some of gospel and Christian hip-hop’s biggest names.

This year, the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award was presented to Lecrae, Killer Mike, and T.I. for their powerful collaboration, “Headphones.” The win marks Lecrae’s fourth career BET Award, adding another milestone to his impressive list of accomplishments.

Fans can check out Lecrae’s Instagram post celebrating the victory to see his reaction and gratitude following the award.

Check out his latest video “Headphones” here

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