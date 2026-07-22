Best High Schools in Indiana for 2026

Indianapolis has never been short on strong educational options, and the 2026 rankings prove it. From Carmel to Cathedral, the metro’s top schools mix elite public powerhouses with standout Catholic and independent institutions, each earning its spot through a blend of academic rigor, teacher quality, and real feedback from the students and parents who know these hallways best.

Whether you’re weighing a move to the suburbs or just curious where your alma mater lands this year, this list breaks down the 20 highest-rated high schools across the region.

RELATED | Top 20 Most Diverse High Schools in Indiana for 2026

Public juggernauts like Carmel and Fishers go head-to-head with private standouts like Park Tudor and Brebeuf Jesuit, giving families across Central Indiana plenty to consider. Here’s how they stack up.

Data Pulled from niche.com.

RELATED | Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools

1. Carmel High School

Carmel Clay Schools | Students: 5,239 | Student/Teach Ratio: 17:1