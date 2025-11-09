Listen Live
Close
Local

Colts Get Overtime Win Over Atlanta in Berlin 31-25

Published on November 9, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits

BERLIN, Germany–The Indianapolis Colts improved to 8-2 on the year Sunday with a 31-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor propelled the Colts to victory with 244 yards rushing on 32 carries with three touchdowns. His game-winning touchdown in overtime was an eight yard scamper to the end zone. His other two were from one yard out and 83 yards.

Tyler Warren was the Colts leading pass catcher with 99 yards on eight receptions. Alec Pierce caught four receptions for 84 yards with a touchdown.

Zaire Franklin led the Colts with 10 tackles on defense with a sack and two tackles for loss.

The Colts offense finished with 519 total yards on offense even with the offensive line giving up seven sacks.

After Taylor had his 83-yard rushing touchdown to put the Colts ahead 22-17, the Falcons came right back with a 9-play, 71 yard drive that lasted 4:18. Tyler Allgeier rushed it in from one yard away. Then they got the two-point conversion on a throw from Michael Penix to Drake London (6 receptions, 104 yards, one touchdown).

Colts kicker Michael Badgley made a 44-yard field goal to tie the game at 25-25. The Falcons came up empty on their drive in overtime and the Colts scored on Taylor’s third rushing touchdown in overtime to give the Colts the win.

The Colts have a bye week next week. They face the Kansas City Chiefs on November 23.

 

Colts Get Overtime Win Over Atlanta in Berlin 31-25 was originally published on wibc.com

1. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Scores the Game Winner

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Scores the Game Winner Source:Getty

2. New Colt Sauce Gardner Enjoys His Time with Camryn Bynum

New Colt Sauce Gardner Enjoys His Time with Camryn Bynum Source:Getty

3. Jaylon Jones interacts with teammate Laquon Treadwell

Jaylon Jones interacts with teammate Laquon Treadwell Source:Getty
More from Praise Indy
Trending
News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Local

Indiana Submits Waiver to Prioritize Student Learning

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

News

DHS Uses Black Teen’s Video To Falsely Depict Black Youths As ICE Agent Hunters

Entertainment

Wendell Pierce on Legacy, Range, and Speaking Truth to Power

Clergy Apperception Month 2025
66 Items
Lifestyle

Clergy Celebration Recap Gallery

Local

ACLU Sues Indiana State University Over Pride Center Funding

Local

Indianapolis Intersection Danger Exposed After Crash

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close