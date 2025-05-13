Ask Pastor Wright Monday: 10:00am - 11:00am View Full Schedule Ask Pastor Wright

Source: Ask Pastor Wright / Ask Pastor Wright



Pastor J Wright has been married to his lovely wife, Sheila for over 40 years. They have 2 adult children and 4 grand boys. Pastor Wright, is an Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Licensed General Contractor for the State of Indiana. Pastor Wright, for over 16 years pastored a former ministry and now is the Overseer of a local church here in Indianapolis. He and his wife are active on the Missionary Field- traveling to Africa, Europe, Mexico and Israel. In 2022, Pastor Wright made history by being the first African American to run for Mayor in the City of Beech Grove, IN. He is excited about returning to his Radio Ministry.