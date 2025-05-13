Listen Live
Close

Ask Pastor Wright

Ask Pastor Wright
Source: Ask Pastor Wright / Ask Pastor Wright


Pastor J Wright has been married to his lovely wife, Sheila for over 40 years. They have 2 adult children and 4 grand boys. Pastor Wright, is an Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and Licensed General Contractor for the State of Indiana. Pastor Wright, for over 16 years pastored a former ministry and now is the Overseer of a local church here in Indianapolis. He and his wife are active on the Missionary Field- traveling to Africa, Europe, Mexico and Israel. In 2022, Pastor Wright made history by being the first African American to run for Mayor in the City of Beech Grove, IN. He is excited about returning to his Radio Ministry. 

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
Christian praying and worshiping with both hands clasped on the holy bible.
8 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses You Should Know For Ash Wednesday

Trending

Trending

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Shannon Dawson

How Black History Month Changed America

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Madam Walker Legacy Center Reaches New Heights

Elderly couple playing dominoes
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses Every Couple Needs This Valentine’s Day

Black History Month Flag on Black Background
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black History Song of the Night

9 Items
Business & Economy  |  Kya Kelly

26 Black Inventions That Quietly Run the World

13 Items
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

13 NFL Players From Indiana That Have Played in a Super Bowl

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sickle Cell Advocacy Day at the Statehouse

Trending
9 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

World Cancer Day: Tina Knowles, Dwyane Wade, Robin Roberts & Other Black Celebrities Who Survived & Thrived

Lifestyle  |  Lyric Swift

Why Gen Z College Students Are Crocheting, And Why It Hits Different At An HBCU

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close