Community Connection Tuesday March 23rd 2021
Faith Hope and Love Community, Inc. President Merlin Gonzales Joined Us Live.
About Faith Hope and Love Community, Inc:
Faith, Hope, and Love Community aims to be a catalyst for change by engaging in relationships with food insecure neighbors on their path to self-sufficiency through missional food pantry-training.”
Learn More: https://www.fhlcommunity.org/
Phone Guest:
Merlin Gonzales – President/CEO Faith Hope & Love Communities, INC
Events Coming Up For Faith Hope and Love Community, Inc.
Are you or someone you know in need of food or assistance?
“March 24, 2021 Barnes Feeding Ministry FHL
March 24, 2021 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Barnes United Methodist Church, 900 W 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA
Barnes UMC Feeding Ministry
Office: 317.923.9197
lydiaD@fhlinternational.org
Leaders: Min. Lydia L. Davis and Rev. Kevin Mallory
Rebuilding the Village Missional Food Pantry
FHL
March 24, 2021 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Nu Corinthian Baptist Church 5935 West 56th Street, Indianapolis 46254
Serves 30-50 recipients
Handicap access
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Church: 317-329-4076
Email: mtalley1909@gmail.com and amvfy@aol.com
Leaders: Marla Talley and Melvin Blakey
March 26, 2021
Feed My Sheep MFP at Divine Direction
FHL
March 26, 2021 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
1733 E 46th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205, USA
Serves 15-30 recipients
Handicap Access
Church phone: 317-251-8122
Food Pantry Director: Carmen Cotham
email: carmencotham@yahoo.com
Special Instruction: PLEASE CALL SPECIFIC PANTRY BEFORE ATTENDING
March 27, 2021
Mt. Nebo MFP
FHL
March 27, 2021 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
2325 Hovey St, Indianapolis, IN 46218, USA
Call first before planning to attend
Serves 30-50 recipients
Handicap access
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Church: 317-924-2737
Email: menmyson@sbcglobal.net
Leaders: Pastor Mario Elcock
March 28, 2021
Barnes Feeding Ministry
FHL
March 28, 2021 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Barnes United Methodist Church, 900 W 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA
BUMC Feeding Ministry
Every Sunday (1-2pm) and Every Wednesday (5-6pm).
March 31, 2021
Barnes Feeding Ministry
FHL
March 31, 2021 @ 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Barnes United Methodist Church, 900 W 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208, USA
Barnes UMC Feeding Ministry
Office: 317.923.9197
lydiaD@fhlinternational.org
Leaders: Min. Lydia L. Davis and Rev. Kevin Mallory”
