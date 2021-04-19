Brian Courtney Wilson Has a Word for You!

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Not familiar with the Bible App? Well, if you’re familiar with gospel singer, Brian Courtney Wilson, then this should spark your interest. He has recently created a devotional on the Bible App titled “Still” which is also the name of his popular single from his EP titled “Peace.” The Grammy-nominated and award-winning singer/songwriter has created this 6-day plan to help and inspire readers with their faith through his own personal life stories, experiences, and testimonies. If you’re looking for encouragment, if you’re looking for a breakthrough, if you’re looking for hope, download the Bible App and tune in.

