Youth Basketball Tournament and 2 Gospel Concerts In One Day THIS SUNDAY Apr. 18

3 MAJOR EVENTS IN 1 DAY
This Sunday April 18th:
Ten Gets you In 2k21 Basketball tournament in memory of Jauwn Smith. Apr 18, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Contestants from ages 13& up will contend against each other in their age category.
GODROXX VOLUME three 3:30pm concert.
Have dinner while witnessing a live spirit-filled performance by some of your favorite Indy Gospel Artists.
GODROXX VOLUME THREE 5:30PM concert:
Have dinner while witnessing a live spirit-filled performance by some of your favorite Indy Gospel Artists.
Get Tickets Here:
Phone Guests:
Mike G – Founder of Godroxx Unlimited and Mentor.
Brandon Wright – Mentor and Coach ofWright Way Wrestling LLC, 2k 21 Tournament

Photos
Close