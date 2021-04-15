Youth Basketball Tournament and 2 Gospel Concerts In One Day THIS SUNDAY Apr. 18

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

3 MAJOR EVENTS IN 1 DAY This Sunday April 18th:

Ten Gets you In 2k21 Basketball tournament in memory of Jauwn Smith. Apr 18, 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Contestants from ages 13& up will contend against each other in their age category.

GODROXX VOLUME three 3:30pm concert. Have dinner while witnessing a live spirit-filled performance by some of your favorite Indy Gospel Artists.

GODROXX VOLUME THREE 5:30PM concert: Have dinner while witnessing a live spirit-filled performance by some of your favorite Indy Gospel Artists.

Get Tickets Here: https://www.godroxx.com/concerttickets

Phone Guests: Mike G – Founder of Godroxx Unlimited and Mentor.

Brandon Wright – Mentor and Coach ofWright Way Wrestling LLC, 2k 21 Tournament

