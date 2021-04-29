PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is sponsoring a vaccine clinic on the far east side of Indianapolis THIS SATURDAY May 1st From 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: 9503 E. 33rd Street, Indianapolis

The two-shot Moderna vaccine and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson will be available.

“INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. is sponsoring a Covid-19 vaccine site in Indianapolis. This important health initiative is targeting the far eastside of Indianapolis, where

the need for vaccinations is greatest.

Participants will receive the Moderna Vaccine at the IndyGo Building located at 9503 E. 33rd Street, on Saturday May 1st from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The vaccine will be administered for free by the Marion County Public Health Department.

Participants can schedule their vaccination online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.”

Dr. Virginia Caine – Director, Marion County Public Health Department

