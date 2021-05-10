Community Connection Friday May 7th 2021

Carlette Duffy Joined Us Live On Community Connection To Speak On Housing Discrimination.

“The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and Carlette Duffy announce the filing of fair housing complaints with the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) alleging housing discrimination due to race and color in the appraisal and lending process.”

If you feel you have been discriminated against during the appraisal and lending process, contact the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana : 317-644-0673 info@fhcci.org 445 N. Pennsylvania Street, Suite 811 Indianapolis, IN 46204

Carlette Duffy was the woman featured in the Fox 59 Story: “Indianapolis Homeowner Has Filed A Housing Discrimination Complaint After Receiving homeowner files discrimination complaint after removal of Black identifiers leads to $100,000 appraisal increase.”

Phone Guests: Carlette Duffy – Indianapolis Homeowner (Also—Director of Re-Entry, INDPLS Office of Public Health & Safety)

Amy Nelson – Executive Director, Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana

