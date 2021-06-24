Community Connection
Join The “Dad’s Safe Sleep Workgroup” For Our Father’s Day Event. This Saturday June 26th 11:00am to 2:00 PM At The Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis!

May be an image of 3 people, child and text that says 'COME CELEBRATE FATHERS!!! JOIN THE DAD'S SAFE SLEEP WORKGROUP FOR OUR FATHER'S DAY EVENT! Saturday June 26th 11:00-2:00 Boys and Girls Club 3870 N Post Rd., Indianapolis, IN. 46226 Join us for lunch, safe sleep discussion, opportunities to connect with community resources/ speakers, and gifts! Masks will be required and social distancing practiced to ensure safety* RSVP: We look forward seeing you there! Please email safebaby@iu.edu to register. This eventi hosted the Dad's Safe Sleep Workgroup FIMR/CA'
Come Celebrate Fathers! Join The “Dad’s Safe Sleep Workgroup” For Our Father’s Day Event.
 
Presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis and the Dad’s Safe Sleep Workgroup of FIMR/CAT/CAN
 
This Saturday June 26th 11:00am to 2:00 PM
Boys and Girls Club 3870 N Post Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46226
 
Activities:
Lunch
Safe Sleep Discussion,
Opportunities To Connect With Community Resources
Speakers
Gifts!
ETC.
 
**Masks will be required and social distancing practiced to ensure safety**
 
To Register, email: safebaby@iu.edu
 
Phone Guest:
James Garrett – Executive Director of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males

Photos
Close