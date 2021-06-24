Join The “Dad’s Safe Sleep Workgroup” For Our Father’s Day Event. This Saturday June 26th 11:00am to 2:00 PM At The Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis!

CLOSE
Come Celebrate Fathers! Join The “Dad’s Safe Sleep Workgroup” For Our Father’s Day Event.
Presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis and the Dad’s Safe Sleep Workgroup of FIMR/CAT/CAN
This Saturday June 26th 11:00am to 2:00 PM
Boys and Girls Club 3870 N Post Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46226
Activities:
Lunch
Safe Sleep Discussion,
Opportunities To Connect With Community Resources
Speakers
Gifts!
ETC.
**Masks will be required and social distancing practiced to ensure safety**
To Register, email: safebaby@iu.edu
Phone Guest:
James Garrett – Executive Director of the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males
Also On AM 1310: The Light: