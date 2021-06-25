Community Connection Friday June 25th 2021

Civil Rights Veteran & Our Very Own Harambee Talk Show Host Dr. Thomas Brown Joined Us Live To Speak On Breaking News!

We have learned that the U.S. Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over recently enacting voting restrictions.

More on the recent voting restrictions per our partners at RTV6: https://www.wrtv.com/news/national-politics/justice-department-suing-georgia-over-voting-laws-reports-say?fbclid=IwAR05XYVprwJLlaxfeB-bXqvqPZYT2fzXTg5Tw1Ta-jkYe3w3_L2DnBbhcTI

“The law requires voter identification with absentee ballots, limits ballot drop boxes, stops volunteers from giving away food and drinks to voters waiting in lines, revises times for advance voting, and more..”

An Indianapolis Public Schools Panel Joined Us Live To Update Us On The Upcoming School Year!

Also, July 19th at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum, There Will Be A Drive Through Festival Beginning At 11am.

School Supplies Will Be Distributed

To Learn More About All The Recent IPS News: https://myips.org/

Phone Guests: Jamie Vandewalle – IPS, Chief Portfolio Officer, Virtual Learning Megan Carlson – IPS Health Services Director Ashley G. Scott – Director of Family and Community Engagement

