Russia Declares Devil Worship A Felony

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Russia is making headlines after cracking down on what it calls “Satanism” and devil worship, officially labeling the so-called “International Satanist movement” as extremist activity. The move by Russia’s Supreme Court has sparked debate around the world about religion, freedom, government control, and where the line should be drawn.

Under the ruling, people accused of organizing or promoting Satanic groups could face serious criminal charges, including prison time. Reports say even symbols associated with Satanism, occult imagery, or certain online posts could potentially be used as evidence. In one recent case, a Russian man reportedly received corrective labor after authorities connected his social media activity and symbols to banned Satanic activity.

Russian officials claim the law is about protecting the country’s spiritual and moral foundation. Some lawmakers described Satanism as a threat to Russian values and tied it to what they call dangerous Western influence and cultural decline.

Critics, however, say the law is dangerously broad. Human rights advocates argue that vague definitions could allow authorities to target people for music, fashion, artwork, social media posts, or religious beliefs that don’t align with the government. Some fear heavy metal fans, goth culture, and alternative communities could become targets under the crackdown.

The ruling is also part of a larger trend in Russia, where the government has increasingly labeled certain groups and movements as extremist organizations. Observers say these actions reflect the country’s push toward stricter control over culture, ideology, and public expression.

Supporters of the law believe it protects traditional family values and shields younger generations from harmful influences. Others believe it opens the door for censorship and government overreach.

Whether viewed as a defense of traditional values or a restriction on personal freedom, one thing is clear: Russia’s stance on Satanism and devil worship has the world paying attention and has reignited conversations about faith, freedom, and control in modern society.

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