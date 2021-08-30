Indy
HomeIndy

Colts place Wentz, Kelly, Pascal on COVID-19 list

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz practices July 30, 2021, at training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have placed QB Carson Wentz and two other offensive starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced in a tweet on Monday that Wentz, C Ryan Kelly and WR Zach Pascal had been added to the COVID-19 list.

Wentz is recovering from offseason foot surgery.

Coach Frank Reich has said Wentz was on track to start in the team’s season opener.

The Colts also announced Monday that All-Pro G Quenton Nelson had been activated from the COVID list, after being placed on it last week.

 

Source: WISHTV

Colts place Wentz, Kelly, Pascal on COVID-19 list  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close