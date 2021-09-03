The Willie Moore Jr. Show
HomeThe Willie Moore Jr. Show

Patina Miller On Role Of Black Woman In Power On ‘Raising Kanan,’ Theater & Growing Up In Church

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Black Hollywood has been itching for a new breakout star, and it’s looking like seasoned theater actress Patina Miller might be the one for this generation with her screen-stealing performance as a lead on 50 Cent’s hit STARZ series Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram!

The homie Big Med stepped in to interview the stunning multi-stage thespian for Willie Moore Jr. Show, and they covered everything from her time in theater and growing up in church to forming the dialect and background story for fictional queenpin Raquel “Raq” Thomas.

Oh, and she definitely touches on those “intimate” scenes in the show as well!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

Take a moment to get familiar with Patina Miller in her insightful interview with Big Med for the Willie Moore Jr. Show below:

 

Sign up for our newsletter:

 

Patina Miller On Role Of Black Woman In Power On ‘Raising Kanan,’ Theater & Growing Up In Church  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
09.14.17

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
09.30.16

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
07.29.16

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
07.29.16

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
01.29.21

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 5 years ago
07.15.16

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 5 years ago
07.15.16

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 5 years ago
07.14.16
Photos
Close