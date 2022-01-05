PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

God Is Good! ALL THE TIME!

For today’s Joy’s & Concerns in the Get Up! Church, “GRIFF” was motivated by Erica to go on a 3-mile walk/run while he is on a fast. He also found him a trail so the beginning of the year has been good for his help.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

BUT… The concern his like most of us.. the food! Look at the massive plate “GRIFF” has awaiting him. Pass the potatoes!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Joys! & Concerns? “Order My Steps” [Watch] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: