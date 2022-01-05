Get Up Erica
Joys! & Concerns? “Order My Steps” [Watch]

God Is Good! ALL THE TIME!

For today’s Joy’s & Concerns in the Get Up! Church, “GRIFF” was motivated by Erica to go on a 3-mile walk/run while he is on a fast. He also found him a trail so the beginning of the year has been good for his help.

BUT… The concern his like most of us.. the food! Look at the massive plate “GRIFF” has awaiting him. Pass the potatoes!

