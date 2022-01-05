CLOSE
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
God Is Good! ALL THE TIME!
For today’s Joy’s & Concerns in the Get Up! Church, “GRIFF” was motivated by Erica to go on a 3-mile walk/run while he is on a fast. He also found him a trail so the beginning of the year has been good for his help.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
BUT… The concern his like most of us.. the food! Look at the massive plate “GRIFF” has awaiting him. Pass the potatoes!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Parole Canceled For Man Convicted Of Killing Michael Jordan’s Father
- Two Men Come To Blows In The Middle Of Christmas Church Service
- This New Jersey Woman Has Amassed Over 20 Years Worth Of Black Santa Collectibles
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
Joys! & Concerns? “Order My Steps” [Watch] was originally published on getuperica.com
Also On AM 1310: The Light: