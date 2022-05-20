PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

On Saturday, May 14th, a mass shooting took the lives of 10 people at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York. With a community still reeling from the effects of the tragic event, many are working together to help heal. On Sunday, Gospel icon Hezekiah Walker and Pastor Mike McBride will put on the “Stand With Buffalo Inspirational Concert” at the Greater Refuge Temple of Christ. Joining Pastor Mike and Bishop Hez will be BeBe Winans, Charles Jenkins, Lena Byrd Miles, and Israel Houghton.

The event is free but you must RSVP at Bit.ly/buffaloconcert and you can stream live on YouTube. In our Trending Topics segment, we talk to Walker and Pastor Mike about the concert, the path to healing, and more.

Listen to the interview below:

The post Bishop Hezekiah Walker and Pastor Mike McBride Brings All-Star Lineup To ‘Stand With Buffalo’ appeared first on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

