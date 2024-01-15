Apartment Fire Injures Teenage Siblings on Indy’s Northeast Side

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — In the early hours of Monday, an apartment fire on Indy’s northeast side resulted in injuries to two teenage siblings.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive at New Bridge Apartments. Firefighters noted flames on the second floor of the two-story building.

Inside the apartment, a 16-year-old boy and his 13-year-old sister were present when the fire broke out. The boy says he woke up to his sister’s screams and discovered smoke and fire. He safely evacuated his sister down the stairs and out the back door.

No adults were present, and no functional smoke alarms were found in the apartment. According to the 16-year-old, they used several space heaters and the stove for heat. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and it is unclear if these factors contributed to the incident.

The 16-year-old was taken to Eskenazi Health in stable condition, and his 13-year-old sister was transported to Riley Hospital in serious condition. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

