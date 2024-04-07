GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Johnson County.
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a post on X around 10 a.m. Sunday that first responders were on the scene of a serious crash on I-65 northbound at the 96-mile marker.
That’s between County Road East 600 North and Worthsville Road near Greenwood.
It is unclear what caused the crash. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the right lane of I-65 northbound was closed for over an hour while crews were on the scene.
The post Two Dead After I-65 Crash in Johnson County appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Two Dead After I-65 Crash in Johnson County was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
-
Praise Indy Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon 2024