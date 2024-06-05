PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday, June 5th, 2024

On today’s edition of Community Connection, we welcome back The Financial Farmer herself, Mrs. Archie, who has some wonderful information on the next NACA event! Then, we open the lines and cover a variety of topics with our listeners!

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!

For More Information on NACA: http://naca.com