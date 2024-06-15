Listen Live
Desktop banner image

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Music

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black Music Month Throwback Song of the Night

Published on June 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Via YouTube.com

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Aretha Franklin Rev James Cleveland

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Man using smart phone, responding to text messages
Contests

Join The @PraiseIndy Mobile Text Club!

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

15 items
Black Music Month

10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made!

10 items
Entertainment

NPR Tiny Desk Reveals It’s Black Music Month 2024 Featured Artists

bmm black music month urban ac uac
Daily Bread

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black Music Month Throwback Song of the Night

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close