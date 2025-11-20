Looking for healthy Thanksgiving recipes this year? We’ve got you covered.

It’s possible to indulge without the sugar crash or food coma. A few simple swaps can make all the difference in your post dinner mood this Thanksgiving. The best part is, you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to experience it.

Here are healthy alternatives to traditional Thanksgiving recipes you and your family will enjoy all the same.

Sweet Potato and Thyme Casserole

Swap candied yams out for this dish that offers the same sweet satisfaction sans the marshmallows and heaps of sugar.

What you’ll need:

5 Sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons Brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F

2. Wash, peel, and cut sweet potatoes into even slices

3. Cover with olive oil, brown sugar, salt, and thyme leaves. Toss until evenly coated

4. Bake potatoes for 45 minutes to an hour or until tender

Roasted Parmesan Green Beans

Swap green bean casserole out for this dish that offers a fresh bite with the cheesy flavor you crave.

What You’ll Need:

1 lb fresh green beans

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

3 tablespoons parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons plain panko breadcrumbs

Directions:

1. Evenly spread fresh green beans on baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil

2. Season with listed spices

3. Add parmesan cheese and panko breadcrumbs, toss well

4. Arrange green beans in single layer on baking pan

5. Roast at 400 degrees for 20 minutes

Garlic Mashed Cauliflower

Swap mashed potatoes out for this keto and diabetic-friendly alternative, packed with the garlicky flavor we love about the traditional dish.

What you’ll need:

1 head of cauliflower, separated into big florets

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 cup sour cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add in the cauliflower florets and boil for 10 minutes, or until the cauliflower is tender. Transfer the drained cauliflower to a food processor equipped with a blade attachment

2. In the same pot used to boil the cauliflower, add butter and garlic. Cook over low to medium heat for 1-2 minutes, or until the butter is fully melted and the garlic turns a slightly golden brown and becomes fragrant

3. Add the cooked garlic and butter, as well as the sour cream and parmesan cheese, to the processor

3. Puree the mixture for 2-3 minutes, or until it becomes smooth, creamy, and free of lumps

4. After pureeing, add salt and pepper to taste. Top with butter and serve hot

Baked Apples with Oat Crumble

Thanksgiving isn’t complete without something sweet. Enjoy the taste and texture you love in apple pie without the extra sugar or carbs from the crust.

What you’ll need:

3 apples

½ cup rolled oats

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup all purpose flour

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons cold butter

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

2. In a medium bowl, stir together oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, and flour. Add butter and mix with a fork until crumbly

3. Halve apples, and remove the core

3. Top apples with crumble mix, pressing into the top to make stick

4. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until tender. Serve warm and topped with vanilla ice cream

