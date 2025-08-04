State Rep. Campbell Urges Release of Purdue University Student
NEW YORK — A South Korean student, who was enrolled at Purdue University, was arrested and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last Thursday.
20-year-old Yeonsoo Go was arrested outside of court in Manhattan after her immigration hearing. She was take to a federal detention facility in Louisiana.
“This is absolutely horrifying. Yeonsoo Go is a young woman who came to the U.S. on a legal, religious worker’s dependent visa,” State Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette), who represents Purdue, said in a press release on Monday. “An attorney for the Episcopal Diocese in New York, where Go’s mother serves as a priest, says that her current visa doesn’t even expire until December.”
Campbell says Go was trying to update her paperwork and that she is obeying the law, but ICE grabbed her outside of court.
“Arresting people outside of the courthouse proves that this isn’t about legal immigration,” Campbell says. “It’s even more concerning that her parents found out about her transfer to Louisiana from online records. It’s cruel.”
Campbell says Go is enrolled in the Purdue College of Pharmacy and that she does not have a criminal record.
“I urge for the release of Yeonsoo Go, and a proper review of her immigration status,” Campbell says. “Treat people with dignity regardless of their status.”
State Rep. Campbell Urges Release of Purdue University Student was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center