Westfield Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Shots at Officers
WESTFIELD, Ind.–Westfield Police say they have captured a suspect who fired shots at police Tuesday afternoon.
Westfield Assistant Police Chief Billy Adams said they tried to stop a car in the area of U.S. 31 and 196th Street around 1:52, but the driver wouldn’t stop.
“This resulted in a brief pursuit that later resulted in a crash. After the crash, the suspect exited the vehicle, fired an unknown number of shots at officers and fled on foot. No officers or citizens were injured during this incident,” said Adams.
The suspect is now in custody. Westfield Police reported that the man was arrested at 4:45 pm. They had advised people in Westfield to remain indoors and lock their doors as a precaution.
State Police also helped out by using a helicopter to search the area.
Westfield Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Shots at Officers was originally published on wibc.com
-
Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program - Presented by Christel House DORS
-
A Season of Support - Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby
-
One on One - Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn
-
Community Connection June 9th, 2025
-
Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans
-
Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community
-
Inspire U: Take Care of Your Mental Health Over the Holidays – Presented by Eskenazi Health
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center