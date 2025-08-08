Listen Live
Colts Fall to Ravens, Richardson Leaves with Finger Injury

Colts Fall to Ravens in Preseason Opener, Richardson Leaves with Finger Injury

Published on August 7, 2025

NFL: AUG 07 Preseason Colts at Ravens
Icon Sportswire

BALTIMORE, MD.–The Indianapolis Colts dropped their preseason opener Thursday night to the Baltimore Ravens 24-16 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left the game with 7:33 left in the first quarter with a dislocated right pinky finger. He completed two of three passes for 21 yards. He was sacked once.

Daniel Jones replaced Richardson and played the rest of the first half. He threw for 144 yards while completing 10 of his 21 passes.

The lone touchdown for the Colts was a rushing touchdown from Khalil Herbert (7 carries for 29 yards). Ulysses Bentley IV led the Colts in rushing with 35 yards. The leading Colts receiver was Ashton Dulin (3 receptions for 54 yards).

The Colts outgained the Ravens in total yards 366 to 226.

The next preseason game for the Colts is on August 16th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis at 1 pm.

Colts Fall to Ravens in Preseason Opener, Richardson Leaves with Finger Injury  was originally published on wibc.com

