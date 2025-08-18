NWS: Storms, Humidity, Then Relief
STATEWIDE — After several days of heat and storms, you may feel some relief.
Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says the high temperatures will stick around throughout the early half of the week.
“…with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 on Tuesday,” Puma says. “We’ll also have another chance for some rain as that system moves through.”
Puma says that after Tuesday, cooler air will arrive in Indiana, a trend that will last all the way through the weekend.
“We’ll see high temperatures Wednesday through Friday mainly in the middle to upper 80s, Puma says. “It’ll be slightly cooler and less humid too. On Friday, we’re expecting a high temperature near 88 under sunny skies. As we go through the weekend, we’re expecting a pretty nice weekend with sunny skies on Saturday with a high near 86.”
He says partly cloudy skies are possible next Sunday, but it should be your coolest day of the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.
NWS: Storms, Humidity, Then Relief was originally published on wibc.com
