NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday

Published on September 2, 2025

Rain Arriving in Indiana
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Rain is supposed to fall across Indiana on Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

“We are expecting a frontal passage Wednesday night that’s going to bring rain and maybe a few rumbles of thunder to the state followed by much cooler temperatures,” said Andrew White, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

White believes the heaviest rain will likely be in the northern part of Indiana.

“For southern and central parts of the state, we’re expecting somewhere between a quarter and a half inch. As you get towards the northern half, we’ll see those amounts approach an inch or so,” said White.

White projects that the rain will start to move in around 5 pm and not reach Indianapolis until about 8 pm.

“Now we’re not really too worried about severe weather with this. There could be some gusts from 30 to 40 mph and a rumble of thunder, so be mindful of that if you’re outside,” said White.

Temperatures will also warm back up into the 80s by next week.

