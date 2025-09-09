Listen Live
Lifestyle

God's Minute | Dr. Willie Jolley

God’s Minute | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “God’s Minute”

Every day is a blessing, which means that every minute of every day is important.  We all know people are here one minute and gone the next.  So we must make the most of each and every minute we are blessed with.  From a good minute comes a great hour.  And from a great hour comes a great week, then a great month, then a great year, and then a great life. 

Dr.  Benjamin Mays said it best in his great poem, God’s Minute.  He said, I have only just a minute, only 60 seconds in it.  Forced upon me can’t refuse it.  I didn’t seek it, I didn’t choose it, but it’s up to me to use it.  I must suffer if I lose it, give account if I abuse it, just a tiny little minute, but our eternities are wrapped up in it.  So I am encouraging you to make the most of each and every minute and live life to the fullest start right now. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

God’s Minute | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Inspire U

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Inspire U

Man Up and Make Your Health A Priority: Hosted by BSwift featuring Dr. Broderick J. Rhyant, Chief Physician Executive, Eskenazi Health Center Grande 

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 20th, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close