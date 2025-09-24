Listen Live
Local

Semi Hits Barrier Wall on Indiana Toll Road

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Semi hit Indiana Toll Road
Indiana State Police

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind.–A semi went off the Indiana Toll Road and crashed early Wednesday morning in Steuben County.

State Police Sergeant Ted Bohner said the accident happened just before 2 am with a red 2020 Volvo towing a trailer.

“When troopers arrived at the scene, they found just an absolute mess,” said Bohner.

Bohner said the driver indicated to him that he lost control of the Volvo, but the cause of the crash was still “being deciphered.”

“At that time of night, there could be any number of factors,” said Bohner.

Bohner said the barrier wall that the Volvo hit had to be repaired while other vehicles in the area had to be removed from the scene.

“The fortunate thing is that there were no injuries with this,” said Bohner.

Traffic had to be diverted from the area while debris from the crash was cleaned up.

The Indiana Toll Road is a controlled-access toll road that runs for 156.28 miles (251.51 km) east–west across northern Indiana from the Illinois state line to the Ohio state line.

Semi Hits Barrier Wall on Indiana Toll Road  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
A Season of Support
Wellness

A Season of Support – Resources for Addiction and Recovery: Hosted by Tina Cosby

Inspire U

Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center

Learn about the Christel House network, DORS Campuses
Inspire U

Inspire U: – Learn more about the Free Adult High School Program – Presented by Christel House DORS

Inspire U graphics for 2023 Indianapolis Seminars - Eskanazi
Inspire U

One on One – Bobbi Storm With Karen Vaughn

Local

Indy-Area Church Calls for Death to LGBTQ+ Community

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection June 9th, 2025

Contests

Radio One General Promotional Rules

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 21st, 2025

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close