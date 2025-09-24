Semi Hits Barrier Wall on Indiana Toll Road

Indiana State Police

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind.–A semi went off the Indiana Toll Road and crashed early Wednesday morning in Steuben County.

State Police Sergeant Ted Bohner said the accident happened just before 2 am with a red 2020 Volvo towing a trailer.

“When troopers arrived at the scene, they found just an absolute mess,” said Bohner.

Bohner said the driver indicated to him that he lost control of the Volvo, but the cause of the crash was still “being deciphered.”

“At that time of night, there could be any number of factors,” said Bohner.

Bohner said the barrier wall that the Volvo hit had to be repaired while other vehicles in the area had to be removed from the scene.

“The fortunate thing is that there were no injuries with this,” said Bohner.

Traffic had to be diverted from the area while debris from the crash was cleaned up.

The Indiana Toll Road is a controlled-access toll road that runs for 156.28 miles (251.51 km) east–west across northern Indiana from the Illinois state line to the Ohio state line.

